Jim C. Walton Sells 366,333 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 366,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total value of $51,011,870.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NYSE:WMT opened at $139.49 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $152.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.31 and a 200 day moving average of $143.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.
About Walmart
Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.
