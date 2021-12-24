Jim C. Walton Sells 366,333 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 366,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total value of $51,011,870.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:WMT opened at $139.49 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $152.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.31 and a 200 day moving average of $143.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 2.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,306 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 6.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 905,423 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,683,000 after purchasing an additional 53,293 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in Walmart by 45.3% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 7,739 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

