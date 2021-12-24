John Davies Purchases 115,000 Shares of Australian Vintage Ltd (ASX:AVG) Stock

Australian Vintage Ltd (ASX:AVG) insider John Davies bought 115,000 shares of Australian Vintage stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.79 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$90,850.00 ($64,432.62).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.79.

About Australian Vintage

Australian Vintage Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, produces, packages, markets, and distributes wine in Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Australasia/North America Packaged, UK/Europe, Cellar Door, Australasia/North America Bulk Wine and Processing, and Vineyards segments.

