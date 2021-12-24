John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Makes New $220,000 Investment in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,627,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,504,000. Natixis raised its holdings in Amphenol by 37.2% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 316,383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,644,000 after buying an additional 85,732 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 19.4% in the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 3.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 178,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.77.

Amphenol stock opened at $85.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $58.58 and a 12 month high of $86.05.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

