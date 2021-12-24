John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Reduces Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth $58,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 421,369 shares of company stock worth $113,551,440. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $273.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $161.78 and a 52 week high of $283.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $255.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.10.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Citigroup raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.83.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

