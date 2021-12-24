John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holistic Financial Partners grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 14.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Chewy by 12.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Chewy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $6,293,854.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 20,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $1,502,767.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 270,322 shares of company stock worth $16,955,414. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHWY shares. Wedbush lowered Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chewy from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.81.

CHWY opened at $59.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 2,963.00 and a beta of 0.41. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.15.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

