John Whittle Sells 2,412 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total transaction of $801,531.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
John Whittle also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 22nd, John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.16, for a total transaction of $808,070.76.
- On Thursday, October 21st, John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $798,842.70.
Shares of FTNT stock opened at $349.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $330.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.89. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.31 and a 12 month high of $355.35. The company has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a PE ratio of 105.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.16.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FTNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $434.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.73.
Fortinet Company Profile
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.
See Also: Most Volatile Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.