John Whittle Sells 2,412 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total transaction of $801,531.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Whittle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.16, for a total transaction of $808,070.76.

On Thursday, October 21st, John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $798,842.70.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $349.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $330.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.89. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.31 and a 12 month high of $355.35. The company has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a PE ratio of 105.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $434.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.73.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

