Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.82

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.82 and traded as high as C$2.45. Journey Energy shares last traded at C$2.37, with a volume of 172,930 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.77, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.52. The company has a market cap of C$118.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.93.

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$33.08 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Journey Energy Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise power generation, Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 50,004 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

