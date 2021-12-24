JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,909,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110,659 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,497,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,295,000 after acquiring an additional 937,543 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,240,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 189.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 710,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,323,000 after acquiring an additional 464,668 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 756,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,067,000 after acquiring an additional 385,217 shares during the period.

JEPI stock opened at $62.82 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $63.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.67 and a 200-day moving average of $61.30.

