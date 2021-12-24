KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Receives $17.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

KAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

KAR Auction Services stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.53. 1,270,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,105,583. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average is $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 1,553.00, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. KAR Auction Services has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $20.85.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $535.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KAR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

