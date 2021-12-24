Katalyo (KTLYO) Price Up 3.9% This Week

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Katalyo has a market cap of $1.19 million and $83.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Katalyo coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000217 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Katalyo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00057137 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,064.63 or 0.07970544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00055605 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,980.82 or 0.99970848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00072421 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007462 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Katalyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Katalyo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.