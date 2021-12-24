KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.38.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KBR shares. TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 2,335 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.95 per share, with a total value of $100,288.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KBR by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 502,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,154,000 after buying an additional 10,934 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter worth $3,481,000. Cartenna Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 274,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 48,063 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 216.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 39,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 128,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KBR stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $46.65. The stock had a trading volume of 627,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,576. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.46 and a 200 day moving average of $40.93. KBR has a twelve month low of $28.43 and a twelve month high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.37 and a beta of 1.28.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. KBR had a positive return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that KBR will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -183.33%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

