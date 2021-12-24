KeeperDAO Trading 67% Higher This Week (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. During the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded 67% higher against the dollar. KeeperDAO has a market cap of $126.69 million and approximately $3.24 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeeperDAO coin can now be bought for about $205.12 or 0.00402656 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005111 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00043224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007229 BTC.

KeeperDAO Coin Profile

KeeperDAO (ROOK) is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,226,310 coins and its circulating supply is 617,636 coins. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

