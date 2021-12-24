Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 377 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 10,288 shares.The stock last traded at $17.08 and had previously closed at $17.11.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.87. The company has a market capitalization of $672.78 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.77.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.41%.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

