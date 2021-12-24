Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $203,000 Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 126.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

LSTR stock opened at $172.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.42. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.36 and a 52 week high of $188.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 11.51%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.47.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.