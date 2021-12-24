Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $182,000 in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.01. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $12.96 and a 12-month high of $15.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0345 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Profile

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

