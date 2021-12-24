Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ KEQU opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.07. Kewaunee Scientific has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The company has a market cap of $34.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kewaunee Scientific stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) by 68.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.04% of Kewaunee Scientific worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 36.55% of the company’s stock.

Kewaunee Scientific Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, technical furniture, and infrastructure products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, and international. The Domestic segment designs, manufactures, and installs scientific and technical furniture, including steel and wood laboratory cabinetry, fume hoods, laminate casework, flexible systems, worksurfaces, workstations, workbenches, and computer enclosures.

