KeyCorp Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Carpenter Technology in a report issued on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will earn ($1.05) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.30). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

CRS stock opened at $28.98 on Thursday. Carpenter Technology has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.08 and its 200-day moving average is $35.06.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $387.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 13.07% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,566,000 after purchasing an additional 165,456 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,018,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,564,000 after buying an additional 93,907 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,318,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,459,000 after buying an additional 22,559 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,518,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,085,000 after buying an additional 12,418 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,285,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,688,000 after buying an additional 82,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.56%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.