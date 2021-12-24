Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Price Hits $0.0167 on Exchanges

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $107,492.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be bought for about $0.0167 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00055554 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,027.41 or 0.07895829 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $51,068.46 or 1.00120817 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00053945 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00071376 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Trading

