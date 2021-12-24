Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$61.23.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KL shares. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$50.00 price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Kirkland Lake Gold stock traded up C$0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching C$52.57. 46,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,798. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52-week low of C$40.07 and a 52-week high of C$58.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$52.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$51.67.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$839.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$762.56 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 4.1000002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.71%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.