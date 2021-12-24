Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) CEO John A. Kite Sells 25,000 Shares

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $523,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $21.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 164.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $23.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 553.89%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KRG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays began coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 48,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

