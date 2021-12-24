Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Deanna H. Lund Sells 11,500 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $223,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of KTOS opened at $19.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.57. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.83 and a 52 week high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

