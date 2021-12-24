KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.35% of KVH Industries worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KVHI. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KVH Industries by 22.7% during the second quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,068,597 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,143,000 after acquiring an additional 197,993 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of KVH Industries by 9.1% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,831,561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,528,000 after acquiring an additional 152,906 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of KVH Industries by 519.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 100,484 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KVH Industries by 12.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 774,344 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,524,000 after acquiring an additional 87,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in KVH Industries in the second quarter valued at about $577,000. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KVHI stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.80. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $15.29. The company has a market cap of $169.90 million, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 0.68.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $42.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KVHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Raymond James raised KVH Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation. The Mobile Connectivity segment comprises of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.

