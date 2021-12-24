Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG) Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG) traded up 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $379.00 and last traded at $365.69. 633 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $357.19.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $358.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.76.

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.45, for a total value of $4,094,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.