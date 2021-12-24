Lars Henrik Thunell Purchases 100,000 Shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EUSGU) Stock

European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EUSGU) Director Lars Henrik Thunell acquired 100,000 shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $11.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the third quarter worth $193,000. Hartree Partners LP increased its stake in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition by 1.8% during the second quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 1,105,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after acquiring an additional 19,422 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the second quarter worth $7,471,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,267,000.

European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

