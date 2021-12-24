LexAurum Advisors LLC Acquires 218 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VBK. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 177.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,348,000 after purchasing an additional 176,522 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 833,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,617,000 after purchasing an additional 54,212 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 30.6% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 207,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,229,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 228.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 52,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,074,000 after acquiring an additional 36,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 52.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 86,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,311,000 after acquiring an additional 29,989 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $281.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $288.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.61. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $255.23 and a 12-month high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

