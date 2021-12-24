LexAurum Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 30.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Belmont Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.8% during the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearshares LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Clearshares LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

SCHP opened at $62.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.00 and its 200-day moving average is $62.92. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $60.31 and a twelve month high of $64.15.

