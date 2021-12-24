LexAurum Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Family Offices LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the second quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

BND stock opened at $84.83 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $88.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

