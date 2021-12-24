LexAurum Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 28,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 188,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter.

SPSB stock opened at $30.94 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $30.90 and a one year high of $31.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.20.

