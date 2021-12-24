LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 4,121 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

LexAurum Advisors LLC decreased its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,121 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 35,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter.

CFO stock opened at $76.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.40. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $60.96 and a 52-week high of $77.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.219 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

