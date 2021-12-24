LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $136.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LHC Group’s year-over-year fall in the bottom line in third-quarter 2021 remains a woe. Gross margin contraction is concerning. A highly competitive home healthcare market does not bode well. Yet, LHC Group continued to gain from home health and hospice admissions during the quarter, which witnessed organic growth on a year-over-year basis. LHC Group’s pipeline of potential mergers and acquisitions (M&A) growth opportunities remain robust and well balanced between Home Health and Hospice. The company’s broad array of services is also promising. Adjusted operating margin expansion bodes well. A solid solvency position is an added plus. LHC Group’s quarterly earnings were in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate whereas revenues were better than expected. The company has outperformed its industry over the past six months.”

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut LHC Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark lowered their price target on LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $173.82.

LHCG stock opened at $135.99 on Monday. LHC Group has a 1 year low of $108.42 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.33.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.45. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that LHC Group will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

In other LHC Group news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the third quarter worth $1,066,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 76.2% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,815 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 63.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

