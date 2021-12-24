LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for LianBio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the highest is ($0.18). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LianBio will report full-year earnings of ($4.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.16) to ($2.75). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.96). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LianBio.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.06).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LIAN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on LianBio in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LianBio in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.58 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on LianBio in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on LianBio in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of LIAN stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.30. 145,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,693. LianBio has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $16.37.

About LianBio

LianBio is a cross-border biotechnology company dedicated to bringing medicines to patients principally in China and other major Asian markets. LianBio is based in SHANGHAI, China.

