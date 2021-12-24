Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $677.48 Million

Analysts expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) to post $677.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $707.30 million and the lowest is $649.50 million. Liberty Oilfield Services reported sales of $257.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 163%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full-year sales of $2.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 12.29% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $653.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

LBRT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Oilfield Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.94.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $608,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 9,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $109,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,126,168 shares of company stock worth $117,427,149 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 807.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter worth $157,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LBRT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.16. 1,121,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,850. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $17.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 2.88.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

