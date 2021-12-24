Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $6.78 Million Position in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,205 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $6,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KIDS. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 376,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,762,000 after acquiring an additional 35,123 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KIDS shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.42 per share, for a total transaction of $60,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $60.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -38.71 and a beta of 0.77. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $73.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.45.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. Equities analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

