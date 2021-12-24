Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Invests $5.11 Million in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 67,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,113,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CWST. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 46,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 14,523 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 7,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total transaction of $655,344.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William P. Hulligan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $870,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,685 shares of company stock valued at $1,816,439 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

CWST opened at $83.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.58. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.43 and a 1-year high of $89.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $241.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CWST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

