Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 428,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,080 shares during the period. Livent accounts for approximately 1.5% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $9,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Livent by 317.2% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,982,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,000 after buying an additional 1,507,012 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Livent by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,061,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,310,000 after buying an additional 1,241,572 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Livent during the second quarter valued at about $16,096,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Livent by 56.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,993,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,598,000 after purchasing an additional 719,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Livent during the second quarter valued at about $11,952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LTHM opened at $24.99 on Friday. Livent Co. has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $33.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.00 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

LTHM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Livent in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Livent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.87.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

