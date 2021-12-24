Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) & Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Critical Review

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) and Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lucid Diagnostics and Motus GI’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucid Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Motus GI $100,000.00 253.45 -$19.26 million ($0.57) -0.92

Lucid Diagnostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Motus GI.

Profitability

This table compares Lucid Diagnostics and Motus GI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucid Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A Motus GI -5,675.00% -78.81% -43.22%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.0% of Motus GI shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Motus GI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lucid Diagnostics and Motus GI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucid Diagnostics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Motus GI 0 0 3 0 3.00

Lucid Diagnostics currently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 235.37%. Motus GI has a consensus target price of $1.85, suggesting a potential upside of 252.38%. Given Motus GI’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Motus GI is more favorable than Lucid Diagnostics.

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. The company was founded in September, 2016 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

