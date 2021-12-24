Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.48

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.48 and traded as high as $8.83. Macatawa Bank shares last traded at $8.81, with a volume of 24,530 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $301.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average of $8.48.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $19.94 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCBC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Macatawa Bank by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Macatawa Bank by 210.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Macatawa Bank by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. 35.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.

