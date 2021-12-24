Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) will report sales of $24.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Markforged’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.49 million and the lowest is $23.70 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Markforged will report full-year sales of $89.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $88.20 million to $90.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $120.30 million, with estimates ranging from $119.10 million to $121.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Markforged.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $24.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.66 million.

A number of research firms have commented on MKFG. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markforged from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

In other news, CEO Shai Terem sold 15,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $113,695.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 19,329 shares of company stock valued at $139,070 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKFG. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged during the third quarter worth $44,312,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Markforged in the third quarter valued at $27,948,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Markforged by 193.4% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,260,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,120 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Markforged in the third quarter valued at $17,592,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Markforged in the third quarter valued at $16,400,000. 35.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKFG stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $5.45. 492,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,698. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.45. Markforged has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $15.10.

About Markforged

