Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 69.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 24.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR opened at $165.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a PE ratio of 116.33 and a beta of 1.75. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.50 and a fifty-two week high of $171.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.92.

In related news, Director Frederick A. Henderson sold 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total transaction of $261,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total transaction of $1,142,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,201,631 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

