Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Brokerages predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) will announce sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide reported sales of $747.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full-year sales of $3.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $3.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VAC shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.57.

NYSE:VAC traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $121.89 and a one year high of $190.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.14 and its 200-day moving average is $156.90. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.13 and a beta of 2.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is -183.05%.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $134,128.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 527.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,988,000 after buying an additional 52,700 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,768.5% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 30,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after buying an additional 29,286 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 16.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,319,000 after buying an additional 9,794 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 30,819.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 488,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,774,000 after acquiring an additional 486,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

