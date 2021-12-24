Martin & Co. Inc. TN Has $7 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.6% of Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 242 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,726,074.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 19 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,671.09, for a total transaction of $50,750.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 203,191 shares of company stock valued at $447,222,789. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,942.85 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,699.00 and a 52-week high of $3,037.00. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,914.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,781.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

