Martin Robert Ferron Purchases 5,000 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) Director Martin Robert Ferron acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$18.05 per share, with a total value of C$90,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,116,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$38,209,268.85.

Martin Robert Ferron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Martin Robert Ferron acquired 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$18.85 per share, with a total value of C$188,500.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Martin Robert Ferron sold 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.27, for a total transaction of C$202,700.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Martin Robert Ferron sold 16,175 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.04, for a total transaction of C$340,322.00.

Shares of TSE NOA opened at C$18.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$523.86 million and a PE ratio of 12.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$11.48 and a 1 year high of C$22.00.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$165.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$161.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.378721 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.77%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOA. TD Securities raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.88.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

