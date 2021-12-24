Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires Shares of 13,595 Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BANR. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Banner by 3.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Banner by 15.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 765,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,508,000 after buying an additional 105,063 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Banner by 43.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Banner by 3.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 21,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

BANR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

Shares of BANR opened at $61.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Banner Co. has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $63.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average of $56.28.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. Banner had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 30.76%. The company had revenue of $155.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 30.20%.

In related news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of Banner stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $61,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

