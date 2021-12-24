Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys Shares of 41,223 Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Xperi by 83.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Xperi in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 2,142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xperi in the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of XPER stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.70. Xperi Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $17.19 and a 1-year high of $25.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.88 and a 200 day moving average of $19.93.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $219.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.84 million. Xperi had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 12.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.50%.

In related news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

