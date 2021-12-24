Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Grows Stock Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Chegg were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $30.55 on Friday. Chegg, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -509.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.44.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.79 million. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ted Schlein bought 35,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CHGG shares. Citigroup cut shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chegg from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $107.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.20.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

