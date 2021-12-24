Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $817,000 in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HTH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hilltop by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,848,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,276,000 after buying an additional 120,415 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hilltop by 20.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,429,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,228,000 after buying an additional 737,275 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Hilltop by 18.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,695,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,106,000 after buying an additional 411,667 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilltop in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,246,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hilltop by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,247,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,418,000 after acquiring an additional 28,394 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $110,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTH opened at $34.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.09. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.73 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.64.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $473.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.52 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 9.28%.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

