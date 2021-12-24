Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 508 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Natera were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Natera by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,047,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,558,000 after acquiring an additional 388,979 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,283,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Natera by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,336,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,316,000 after acquiring an additional 691,703 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,912,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $217,123,000 after acquiring an additional 276,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Natera by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,268,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $143,973,000 after acquiring an additional 94,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total transaction of $2,871,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total value of $156,995.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,997 shares of company stock worth $13,534,485. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

NTRA stock opened at $93.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.76. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.63 and a twelve month high of $129.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 1.16.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The business had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NTRA shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen began coverage on Natera in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.25.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

