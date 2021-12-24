Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $686,000 Position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,123 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at $973,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at $206,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 101,693 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.7% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 271,500 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at $1,094,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $15.98 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.74.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

In other news, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Fleming purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $192,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $344,900 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

