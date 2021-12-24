Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in GMS by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 59,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 17,661 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in GMS by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in GMS by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GMS during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GMS opened at $58.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 2.02. GMS Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.19 and a 52 week high of $61.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.40. GMS had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. GMS’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GMS news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 8,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $486,122.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $294,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,512 shares of company stock valued at $4,553,079 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GMS has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist increased their price objective on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GMS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.88.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

