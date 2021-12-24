Maxcoin Hits Market Cap of $1.16 Million (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $330.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maxcoin has traded 270.6% higher against the US dollar. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0189 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,906.49 or 0.99454850 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00056046 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.74 or 0.00298396 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005108 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.56 or 0.00456294 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.95 or 0.00150335 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00009136 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00010797 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

Maxcoin (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

